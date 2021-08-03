Creepy Landlord Literally Caught Sniffing Through His Tenant’s Home, SA Reacts

An American woman has headed online to share creepy footage of her landlord entering her residence without consent

The strange old man proceeds to sniff the lady's pillowcase and search through her bedding

Social media users headed to the comments section and shared their reactions to the upsetting post

An American woman, Tyisha Macleod has left social media users in shock after sharing footage of her landlord suspiciously snooping through her apartment. The young woman was away for a few days and had installed the security cameras as a precaution.

However, Macleod was startled to find out the intruder had actually been her landlord.

In the clip, the elderly man is seen entering her bedroom before sniffing her pillow and searching through her bedding. The landlord then rushes out as a friend of Macleod's enters the apartment.

"Let’s just say, I’ll be moving and getting out of my lease! Like for part 2! #creepy #landlordsfromhell #pt1 #foryoupage #canada," she captioned the upsetting post.

Social media users were certainly creeped out by the old man and his clear lack of boundaries. Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@bratycasper said：

"I had a sick landlord like that before thank god I don’t no more!"

@lisabakercomedy said：

"He can be charged for this. And you have the receipts right here."

@madsen94 said：

"Guess you burned your bed sheets and pillow cases?"

@kizzymorgan6 said：

"HELL NOOOO, he is pure SICK, that means HE IS Really Watching You & He better come up in that house 1 night when u sleep, NOT OKAY."

@manibonitaa said：

"Naaaw he’s obsessed with you smelling your stuff you should be super aware and probably move by any means necessary."

