Sthembiso SK Khoza took the time to publicly apologise to his beautiful fiancée Mandy Hlongwane for emotionally abusing her

In a lengthy and very emotional post, SK admitted his faults and took responsibility for having hurt Mandy

Fans praised SK for being the bigger person and for setting such an incredible example, also for creating awareness on emotional abuse

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South African actor Sthembiso SK Khoza has come forward to admit his faults and apologise to his beautiful fiancée Mandy Hlongwane.

Taking full responsibility for his actions, SK took to social media to publicly apologise to Mandy for having hurt her by not being able to process his emotions correctly.

SK Khoza has admitted that he emotionally abused his fiancé. The award-winning actor released a statement on Instagram apologizing to his wife-to-be. Image: @skcoza.

Source: Instagram

“Keeping things that break your spirit and hurt you inside is not always a good thing. I have come to realize that I have done so and I ended up not realizing that I was taking it out on my fiancé @Ayearndar whenever I do talk about what is affecting me I would not address it in a calm manner.”

In the deep and lengthy message, SK touched on the seriousness of emotional abuse and how it can break another person without you even realising you are doing it.

"Emotional abuse is really not good, especially because it breaks the other person in a serious way. I am now working on myself and I am committed to opening up, communicating more, and talking about the things that affect me. I am working on being a better person and partner.”

SK posted:

Seeing SK’s post, many were taken aback. Fans took to the comment section to praise SK for having taken responsibility for his actions and raising awareness on emotional abuse.

@tafadzwa222 praised SK:

“Wow that’s it’s Sk and Ayaer come on guys I am rooting for u..The getting through the hard parts of each other is the hard part but you discover the beauty and power of your love guys.”

@monyatsislo wishes more men could be like SK:

“Wow.... I salute you... How I wish all man can take accountability just like you did... Keep it up bro.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@ay.anda9569 thanked SK for setting a great example:

“It takes a real man to admit when his wrong big ups to you for seeking help before it’s too late.”

SK Khosa on allegations claiming him and Mandy assaulted a cashier

Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza responded to a news media house report that a female cashier at a Gauteng filling station was smacked in the face with a scanner after a violent fight with the actor and two other women, reported Briefly News.

Taking to Twitter, SK tried to set the record straight and simply denied the claims. He said:

"My fiancé and I didn’t assault anyone at any garage…”

A source who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation said that Khoza, who plays Shaka in the Mzansi Magic series The Queen, got involved in a fight that concluded in the assault of the cashier.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za