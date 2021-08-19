Denel, the financially suffering State arms-maker, requires capital in order to save themselves through a restructuring process

Denel, a state arms-maker, requires funding to restructure and save itself. The business is crucial to the South African National Defence Force meeting its mandate, according to the Public Enterprises Department.

Denel is facing crippling financial strain as shown by its inability to distribute full salaries, resulting in the departure of skilled staff members and litigation focused on liquidating the company.

The state-owned company has faced a number of tribulations over the prior few years with alleged corruption and financial turmoil. The company, currently surviving on the guarantees of Government, indicated a nett loss of R1.2 billion at the end of December.

Following reports by Fin24, the Department of Public Enterprises’ director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi expressed that Denel requires an updated business model in order to improve its delivery however the restructure will require capital. Denel is looking into exiting a portion of its businesses as a way to raise the capital needed.

According to EWN, Tlhakudi confirmed that conversations with the Department of Defence indicated Denel is still important to the defence force's capabilities.

