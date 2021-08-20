MTN8: Fixtures and Dates for Highly Anticipated Semi Finals Released

The MTN8 is a knockout competition that usually leaves Mzansi football fans at the edge of their seats. The dates of the next fixtures have been released as well as their times and venues. Social media users reacted to the fixtures online.

The dates, venues and kick-off times for the MTN8 semi-final first and second legs have been confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) through a press release sent to Briefly News.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be held on 28 and 29 August with the return legs taking place a month later.

The first leg match between Lamontville Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, 28 August. In their first leg match, Cape Town City will host Swallows FC at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, 29 August.

The fixtures of the MTN8 have been released as well as the times, venues and dates. Image: @MTN8

Source: Twitter

Both matches will begin at 3pm. The second leg matches will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, 28 and 29 September. Mamelodi Sundowns will face 2009 winners Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening (28 September).

The game will begin at 6pm. The following evening, on 29 September debutants Swallows FC will face 2018 champions Cape Town City at Dobsonville Stadium, where they will enjoy a home-field advantage. The game will begin at 6pm.

Check out the reactions from social media below:

@knox_hadja said:

"So we must wait the whole month for the 2nd leg!?? Mara PSL."

@LedwabaTeboho commented:

"But this thing yadi second leg ain't necessary."

@KopediAphane said:

"Chiefs no longer in it. Majority don’t care now."

@Nqoh17417421 commented:

"Can this cup be won by Golden Arrows, we are tired of Sundowns' dominance."

Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers announced

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Hugo Broos has announced his first Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which will take place next month.

South Africa will begin its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against Zimbabwe in Harare on 3 September before returning home for a match against Ghana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg a few days later.

In a press conference addressing the media, Broos spoke about what his expectations are during the qualifiers and also mentioned that the squad is not the final one. Broos says that not qualifying for the World Cup won't be the end of the world but he wants it to happen.

