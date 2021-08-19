Hugo Broos Announces Bafana Bafana Squad Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has announced the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and has made it a point to make sure they are young and fresh. Broos says he wants to qualify for the World Cup but it's slow progress of rebuilding.

Hugo Broos has announced his first Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which will take place next month.

South Africa will begin its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against Zimbabwe in Harare on 3 September before returning home for a match against Ghana at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg a few days later.

Hugo Broos is trying his best to rebuild a new and young squad for South Africa. Image: Alex Grimm - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

In a press conference addressing the media, Broos spoke about what his expectations are during the qualifiers and also mentioned that the squad is not the final one. Broos says that not qualifying for the World Cup won't be the end of the world but he wants it to happen.

The coach also highlighted that he wants to build a young squad. Here is the squad for the qualifiers next month below:

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs) and Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv, Israel), Thibang Phete (Os Belenenses, Portugal), Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs) Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs) and Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders

Kobamelo Kodisang (Braga B, Portugal), Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (Os Belenenses, Portugal), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United) and Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu FC)

Forwards

Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Gift Links (Aarhus GF, Denmark), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic), Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion FC) and Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen, Denmark).

Source: Briefly.co.za