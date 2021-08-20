5 Kaizer Chiefs Players Included in the Bafana Bafana World Cup Qualifier Squad

Kaizer Chiefs are reaching a good status once again in Bafana Bafana with five players being selected for the squad

Hugo Broos has chosen Njabulo Ngcobo, Austin Dube, Bruce Bvuma, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Njabulo Blom for the team

On the other hand, Keagan Dolly believes that Kaizer Chiefs mean business and will be troublesome this season

Kaizer Chiefs have shown that their players are capable of playing in the national football team after five players were selected by Hugo Broos. South Africa will be playing in the World Cup qualifiers in an effort to go to Qatar 2022.

The squad includes goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, defenders Njabulo Ngcobo, Austin Dube and Sibusiso Mabiliso. Njabulo Blom has been called as well for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

The last time the Chiefs were so visible and present in national team colours was during Stuart Baxter's first tenure as head coach, according to The South African.

However, with Baxter's departure in 2015, the number of representatives in Bafana Bafana squads dropped dramatically. For the past six years, Bafana Bafana coaches have struggled to choose the top players from the Chiefs' squads.

Kaizer Chiefs "mean business" according to Keagan Dolly

Meanwhile, new signing Keagan Dolly says that the club means business in the new season.

“We showed character and showed what we are capable of (against Sundowns). A lot of people saw that we are quite serious this season and we want to compete and win things," said Dolly to the Kaizer Chiefs media team.

He's a seasoned, well-travelled international today, but he confesses the butterflies of nervous excitement were churning as he took the field for the Amakhosi.

Bernard Parker believes Kaizer Chiefs are going to compete

Briefly News previously reported that Bernard Parker is already thrilled with how quickly the club has improved under Stuart Baxter. This comes after Amakhosi drew 2-2 with Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8, only to lose on penalties.

Parker was astounded by the Chiefs' performance on the day because he believes the team didn't take enough time to get used to the new structure of things. Parker is impressed by Chiefs' response against Sundowns and believes the Soweto giants will be a difficult team to play against.

“I did not expect, now that we’ve reshuffled and have quite a few new inclusions, that we would learn so fast and click so fast,” said Parker to the Kaizer Chiefs media team.

