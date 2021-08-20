LootLove Becomes Latest SA Celeb to Try Out DJing: "I Won't Be in the Clubs"

LootLove has revealed that she's learning how to DJ but won't be playing at clubs yet because she's a mom

Rapper Reason's stunning baby mama said she'll only be taking bookings from promoters of "cute festivals"

The former Metro FM presenter was a guest in the latest episode of POPcast with Ms Cosmo and Scoop Makhathini

LootLove is the latest Mzansi celeb to try out DJing. In the latest episode of POPcast, the media personality revealed that she's learning how to rock the DJ booth.

The stunner told hosts Ms Cosmo and Scoop Makhathini that as much as she's interested in becoming a DJ, she is a mother first.

LootLove has become the latest SA celeb to try out DJing.

LootLove said she won't be performing at the clubs but will definitely play at big festivals around Mzansi and the world. According to TshisaLIVE, Reason's baby mama told Ms Cosmo and Scoop:

"I won't be in the clubs but I'll be at the cute festivals... I’m a mom first so everything else comes second."

Rhythm City's Mapula Mafole pursues DJing career

In related news, Briefly News reported that Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole is chasing her dream of becoming one of Mzansi's best DJs. The star took to social media on Thursday, 3 June and shared that she's always wanted to be the life of the party.

Mapula expressed that she grew around music and DJs and has always wanted to become one. She also encouraged her followers to also follow their dreams. Mapula took to Twitter and posted a clip of herself behind the DJ booth mixing some house tunes. She captioned her post:

"Grew up around DJs and I always wanted to do this thing that they do... I highly recommend chasing your dreams whilst you're still alive. If God is for you, doesn’t matter who’s against you."

The star also told a curious fan that she's not ready for bookings yet. The fan wanted to know if they should start booking her for gigs after she shared the video. Mapula replied:

"No, not yet... but soon."

