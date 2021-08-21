Jacob Zuma: Andile Lungisa Gives ConCourt Ultimatum, Release Zuma or Else

Former Nelson Mandela Bay Metro ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has given the Constitutional Court until Wednesday 25 August to release former president Jacob Zuma

He has threatened to take action and mobilise people if his demands are not met

Lungisa claims that he has the support of 70% of the country but did not say what action he was prepared to take

Lungisa maintains that Zuma's arrest was illegal and has threatened to 'take action' if his demands are not met.

He did not go into detail about what action he threatened to take but said that he and 70% of the country was prepared to intervene if the courts did not release Zuma according to IOL.

Former President Jacob Zuma's legal team says ANC benefited from arms deal, not Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma has tasked his legal team with sending letters to the African National Congress and the Nelson Mandela Foundation to request documents in relation to the arms deal procurement.

Zuma's legal team believes that these documents will be necessary for his defence in his upcoming arms deal corruption trial, according to TimesLIVE. They have requested a batch of records relating to the procurement of weapons in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Thusini Attorneys allegedly wrote a letter to ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on 20 July, according to a report by News24.

The letters state that the ANC's financial statements, evidence from the Seriti Commission of Inquiry, all point to the ANC as the genuine benefactors in the arms deal transaction.

Former President Jacob Zuma threatens to implicate organisations in arms deal corruption trial

Briefly News previously reported that through his legal representation, former President Jacob Zuma has alluded that he will be naming and implicating prolific organisations as well as well-known foundations in his arms deal corruption trial that is set to begin next week.

His foundation, the JG Zuma Foundation, has stated that Zuma's legal representation has written to the anonymous foundations who profited from the arms deal contract to detail how they benefited, according to SowetanLIVE.

According to the publication, Mzwanele Manyi, Jacob Zuma's foundation spokesperson, has refrained from naming the organisations and foundations that will be implicated.

Zuma's corruption trial begins on Tuesday and his legal team is anticipated to advocate the removal of State Prosecutor Billy Downer from the case.

