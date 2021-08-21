A young lady has earned the admiration of social media users after showing off her business excitedly

The lady who makes a living as a snacks seller shared snaps of how she makes it to when she hits the street to make sales

Many people hailed her hard work and described her as an inspiration to teeming youths still looking for means of livelihood

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A lady has melted the hearts of many people on social media after she announced her means of livelihood in style.

The lady identified as Naomi Rain had taken to Facebook group Popular Nigerian Dishes to share photos of her snacks selling business.

The lady shared pictures capturing how she made the egg roll to the point of hawking it Photo Credit: Naomi Rain

Source: UGC

Naomi makes egg rolls and hawks them on the streets.

In snaps she shared, Naomi showed how she prepared the rolls to when she packages them in a plastic container and hawks the snacks on the street.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She seemed to have done a photoshoot to give a standard capture of her business activities.

She wrote:

"After a successful day at work, please don't forget to eat a good meal..

"Demm!!!! It Ogbono soup and pounded yam fa!!"

Many people hail her courage and hardwork

Michael Jesse said:

"I like this lady, she is proud of her work and tried to show us how God satisfied her with Food.... Unlike many people outside there who are too ashamed of their work...

"Be proud with what you have at hand, wether you are a Cleaner, Road Sweeper, marketers, security.. Any duty you found yourself doing don't be shy...

"Be bless dear."

Taiwo Murthador wrote:

"I pray for this kind of hardworking girl in my life.

"You will succeed inshallah and you will reach your peak.

"Keep it up dear."

Rejoice Johnson stated:

"Naomi is like you are work and hustling for you stomach alone, this your matter done reach to talk."

Wisdom Aminu reacted:

"Nice one dear, but pls try save some portion of your income, Make u no go be like Rolex."

Another inspirational entrepreneur

In related business news, Briefly News previously reported that Smangele Ngema is inspiring hundreds of South Africans with her hard work and dedication. The young graduate struggled to find a job but didn't allow that to get her down. Ngema now runs her own blanket washing business.

@KasiEconomy shared her story online with the caption:

"Smangele Ngema is a young graduate based in Tembisa township who decided to start a blanket washing business after she couldn't find a job.

Finding a job in today's economy is challenging. With the Covid-19 pandemic causing job losses and salary cuts, it's no wonder Ngema was unable to find work. Her perseverance to find work is something that could motivate anyone.

South Africans could not stop congratulating her on hammering on with her life and finding a way to make money. Read some of the comments by Saffas below:

@sam_Ngwane082 shared:

"I am proud of you my sister and I wish the Tembisa community gives you their support so that your business can grow, keep it up."

@TellUnknown said:

"With all the minerals in our country benefiting everyone else around the globe besides natives, we must resort to washing blankets for a living."

@Hammanthkraal added:

"She is definitely solving problems with what's already within reach and not looking for fancy and expensive tools. Big up to the young lady."

Source: Briefly.co.za