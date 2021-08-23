Connie Chiume is loving every moment that she gets to spend touring the United States of America

While Connie is there for work, she is making the most of every spare moment by seeing as much as she can and she’s been sharing it with fans

Connie’s fans are living for her adventurous posts and cannot help but notice the travel glow that she has

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African actress of Malawi descent Connie Chiume has recently been living her best life in the United States of America. A little vaycay never hurt anybody.

Actress Connie Chiume is making the most of a work vacation that has seen her enjoy great moments in the US. Image: @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to share her travels with fans, Connie made it known that she is doing it all and loving every moment of it, reported TimesLIVE. Connie’s having an absolute ball being a tourist in the US!

Connie is visiting every tourist attraction, including the well-known newsroom, CNN. Connie’s pictures are just the sweetest, she’s loving it.

Here are just a few of Connie’s US adventure posts:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Fans are loving seeing all of Connie’s posts. Taking to the comment section of Connie’s various posts, fans just had to let her know how beautiful and happy she is looking.

@patience_kraal let Connie know how deserving she is of this trip:

“We are so happy for you mommy, so well deserved.”

@manakaranaka loves this for Connie:

“Its the GLOW for me ❤️❤️❤️"

@mildredmnguni aspires to be just like Connie:

“I wanna be like you when I grow up hle bathong. Living your best life mama, enjoy, gorgeous.”

@hlupi_za commented:

“My forever young, talented and beautiful mommy ❤️”

Connie Chiume touches down in America to start filming Black Panther

South African actress Connie Chiume has left Mzansi to commence filming of the sequel to the highly successful Black Panther movie, reported Briefly News.

The actress shared a picture of herself at the airport in the States, along with some luggage. The actress stars in Gomora, and the popular show had to make an excuse to explain the actress’ disappearance over the next few weeks.

Social media users couldn’t help but appreciate and applaud how far the veteran actress has come.

Social media user @Thizozo_mokoena posted a picture of the actress and captioned it:

“We are happy for you Mama.”

@Mohalewilson said:

“In Gomora they said you are in Free State and I was looking for you in Welkom kanti you raise south African flag abroad, I salute you mama.”

@gator_da_great said:

“They'd better give her more screentime.”

Source: Briefly.co.za