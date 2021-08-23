On-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero claims he would have been a Barca player if Lionel Messi remained at Camp Nou

The 23-year-old joined Spurs after his international teammate left Catalonia for Paris Saint-Germain

Romero played alongside Messi to help Argentina to the Copa America title with a win over Brazil in the final

Cristian Romero has revealed that Lionel Messi had made all the necessary arrangements for him to join Barcelona this summer before things got twisted, Goal.

The Argentine international played alongside the Albiceleste captain on the route to winning the Copa America title in the summer.

Cristian Romero has revealed that Lionel Messi had made all the necessary arrangements for him to join Barcelona this summer. Image: Alexandre Schneider.

However, as things did not work out for Messi to sign a new deal at Camp Nou, the 23-year-old switched to joining Premier League side Tottenham for a reported fee of £42 million from Serie A side Atalanta.

Recalling the experience, Romero told news media outlet Radio AM 550:

"The fact that Messi would want me in his team, and that he wanted me to come to Barcelona is amazing.

"The team that PSG have built is crazy. I'm a bit sad about how Leo left Barcelona, I thought he would have stayed there forever.

I wish him all the best, he's a great person and hopefully he can win everything alongside the other Argentinians there."

Romero is yet to make his Premier League debut for Spurs but he will be happy with how his new team are doing in the English top-flight division.

Nuno Espirit Santo's side maintained their perfect run into the new campaign following a 1-0 win over his former employers' Wolves at the Molineux.

