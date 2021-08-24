SA Architect Inspires with Snaps of His Dream Homes, Mzansi Reacts: “One Day”

A local architect has Mzansi gushing after heading online to share snaps of his work

The home whizz specialises in building lavish mansions and says the process can take anywhere from one to two years to complete

Mzansi was left in awe and took to the comments section to react to pics of the cool houses

A local architect has inspired South Africans with incredibly intricate snaps of his work. The Gauteng-based designer builds luxury dream homes and has provided social media users with a behind-the-scenes look into his construction process.

A local architect has inspired South Africans with pictures of his newly built mansions. Images: @XekiHlongwane/Twitter

, @XekiHlongwane gave Mzansi all the feels with pictures of multiple projects he has overseen throughout the years. According to the architect, getting these homes up and running can take anywhere from one to two years.

However, the taxing process is definitely worth all the rewards of seeing the finished product and a super happy client. South Africans were certainly left in awe and many could not believe the talent that existed right here in our backyards.

Check out some of the cool comments to the post below:

@Lebo_Thape said:

"Bathong how long does it take to build these?"

@_Sekedi said:

"One day is one day."

@Reform_ZA said:

"I love this."

@XekiHlongwane said:

"You add faith & works, they do wonders."

@MaselloMaseng said:

"Wow. To being able to afford you one day."

@Mthuthu_Tshidis said:

"Just followed you Bhut omdala you inspire me."

@selaikhuele said:

"Utterly stunning."

