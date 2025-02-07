One Mzansi lady busted her younger brother trying to use the air fryer and was boggled by her findings

The hun recorded the baffling moment and screamed at the top of her lungs trying to explain the boy’s wrongdoings

There are certain ingredients that should be kept far away from an air fryer to avoid damaging the appliance

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The air fryer has become the Beyoncè appliance of every kitchen and people can’t get enough of it.

Mzansi was floored by a lady who busted her little brother before he could burn their house down. Image: poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

While Smeg and Le Creuset are still popular, the air fryer is every house owner’s dream as it saves time and money.

SA floored by lady scolding brother using air fryer the wrong way

Mzansi people have turned owning an air fryer into one of the most trendy must-haves amongst the Stanley Cup, Le Creuset pots and Smeg electronics. Although the products cost an arm and a leg, South Africans save money just to decorate their homes with the latest appliances.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One Mzansi lady busted her little brother in the kitchen trying to make fries using the air fryer. The hun was boggled when she saw how the potatoes were drowning in oil.

The big sister scolded the young chap and filmed his great mistake to post on TikTok. She, the big sister, was in disbelief and reminded the boy what an air fryer was.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ingredient to keep away from air fryer to avoid damage

The air fryer is one appliance that acts as a stove, oven and pot. The electronic has saved many people from spending money and oil.

An article by Manchester Evening News shared that air fryer owners were warned to avoid using cooking sprays on the air fryer as they contain lecithin. The lecithin chemical is used to enhance product texture.

The chemical slowly breaks down the coating on the appliance.

Mzansi could not deal with one lady's reaction to seeing how her brother uses the air fryer. Image: poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to boy using air fryer wrong in viral TikTok video

Social media users were floored by how the big sister reacted and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Amanda Tshangela said:

“No wonder our parents were always yelling. What is this?”

@Zandile pointed out:

“That can cause a fire.”

@Pappieto trolled:

“Deep air fryer.”

@Lerato♊SD.🇿🇦 pointed out;

“Air being the keyword.”

@Kelly said:

“All that cooking oil went to waste.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

A content creator baffled Mzansi when she placed her mobile phone in the microwave to capture "exclusive" footage

A chef was frightened by how her pot burst into a bits and pieces while cooking a dainty meal on camera

One South African lady broke her stove with her heavy and luxurious Le Creseut pots in a viral TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News