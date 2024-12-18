Global site navigation

“Talk About Bursting With Flavour”: Chef’s Pot Breaks in the Middle of Cooking Meal, Peeps Baffled
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A chef proved some metaphors to be quite correct after an onset faux pas with a yummy-looking dish
  • Her pot failed to hold her cooking and gave up its duty of keeping the food from the direct heat of the stove
  • Baffled social media users had many questions after the video went viral on TikTok with over 6.5 million views 

A popular TikTok chef hopped on the viral foreshadowing trend that has many hilarious videos.

Chef baffles internet with broken pot
A chef baffled many social media users after her pot suddenly broke. Image: @reem.hayati
Source: TikTok

The trend is about people doing everyday things but unexpectedly running into a debilitating hurdle.

Chef's pot breaks in the middle of cooking meal

Reem Hayati, a dream for many foodies who want to make quick, delicious meals, added a very different clip from her usual content. Hayati stunned her 1.4K followers and millions of other TikTokkers when she broke one of her pots.

She had been filming a clip of herself making a tasty dish when her pot burst from the heat. The food spread all over the stove, creating a hot mess.

"It's the wink at the end for me": Mbali Nhlapho dishes belly fat reduction tips, SA's wowed

Watch the video below:

10 foods to never put in instant pot

One of the reasons why pots break is because of the high heat. Sudden temperature changes added to the food can also cause damage.

CNET also shared a list of foods never to put in an instant pot:

  • Seafood
  • Fried and crispy food
  • Dairy-based food
  • Two recipes at once 
  • Cake
  • Foods for canning 
  • Good steak
  • Yellow and red lentils
  • Cookies
  • Pasta and noodles

Social media users baffled by chef's pot suddenly breaking 

TikTokkers questioned why the pot suddenly gave up on the cook:

@Wine o'clock tried to understand:

"Let me guess, after all that heating; you poured in cold broth?"

@17star_light shared how she would have dealt with the situation:

"I would've just left it and gone to sleep."

@𝐌❧ sighed:

"My mom would never believe that it wasn't my fault."

@tumbke explained:

"That lemon juice was probably really cold and induced some kind of temp shock."

"December clips are always funny": Man eats bread and margarine at groove, SA's entertained

@Spidermaani announced:

"This would absolutely be my last straw."

@doll_undead trolled:

"Talk about bursting with flavour."

