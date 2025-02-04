“They Definitely Have My Back”: SA Floored by Lady Called Out by Siblings for Lying in Vlog
One hun hopped on a viral TikTok trend to see how her family would react to her odd content creation
She purposefully lied to see how her siblings would react and floored Mzansi with her silly TikTok video
Social media users were dusted by the now-viral post and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments
A young South African lady pulled a hilarious stunt on her siblings during her content creation session.
The hun hopped on a viral and hilarious trend that floored her followers who helped generate 137K views.
SA floored by lady called out by siblings for lying in vlog
TikTokkers have found new ways to generate views and lure in more followers. Participating in viral trends is also a good way to grow your account and hopefully work with big brands.
Some people are on the app to simply have fun and share a good laugh while scrolling through different content. One hun, Hlumelo, floored Mzansi when she hopped on a TikTok trend.
She lied while creating controversy in front of her siblings just to get their reaction. The young ones were baffled by their big sister’s claims and their reactions were caught on camera.
After a while, Hlumelo’s siblings eventually caught on and stood with her lies. The hun captioned her clip:
“They definitely have my back.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi floored by lady lying in now-viral TikTok vlog
Social media users shared their thoughts on the woman’s content and commented:
@Ongeziwe Zondani pointed out:
“The girl has your back though!”
@idkglacier laughed:
“He tried excluding himself.”
@SagittariusBae commented:
“Her face after you said meat makes one fat.”
@Eve♥️ was amazed:
“The fact that you kept a straight face when doing this video.”
@mushieypie💌💞 shared:
“I am so obsessed with you.”
Source: Briefly News
