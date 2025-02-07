The KwaDukuza Local Municipality confirmed that R37 million went missing from the bank account

Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Thulasizwe Buthelezi has asked the mayor for a report on the money

South Africans were frustrated by the news, but also not surprised that money went missing

KWAZULU-NATAL – Questions are being raised after R37 million went missing from the KwaDukuza Local Municipality's bank account.

The money reportedly went missing from the municipality’s ABSA account on Friday, 31 January 2025. Municipal manager Nhlanhla Mdakane has since confirmed that ABSA was investigating the matter.

Thulasizwe Buthelezi wants answers from the municipality

Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Thulasizwe Buthelezi has asked for an explanation after news surfaced about the missing money.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has given the Mayor 48 hours to provide a report on the missing funds.

The council has also resolved to bring in an independent service provider to investigate the matter.

Money goes missing after maladministration allegations

The missing money comes days after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) a mandate to investigate allegations of maladministration at the municipality.

The allegations are in connection with the award of three tenders. The investigation will also focus on officials, employees and suppliers or service providers implicated between July 2018 and January 2025.

South Africans frustrated by the news

Social media users expressed frustration that corruption was still rife even under the new government.

King Smash said:

“So even under the Government of National Unity (GNU) we still have looters🤔.”

Nkosinathi Mbatha said:

“Corruption at the highest level under the GNU.”

Marcel Pg stated:

“The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will know exactly where it went.”

Siphiwe Ngwenya added:

“Tracing money is not difficult😂.”

Vuyisile Vee added:

“Who had access to that money? That's where they should start.”

Tim Stemmet stated:

“It does not just go missing. It is freaking stolen.”

Mpho Simon said:

“They should ask the CFO😔.”

Andy Wixinger added:

“Missing equals stolen.”

