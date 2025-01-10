The KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) visited the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality to try and end the strike action

Reverand Thulasizwe Buthelezi met with stakeholders but expressed disappointment that Mayor Zodwa Mzindle failed to show up to the meeting

Municipal workers have been on strike in the area for two months over job grading and unpaid wages, with service delivery put on hold as a result

Workers from the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality protesting outside the council chambers in Port Shepstone ahead of the MEC's visit. Image: Brendan Cluley

KWAZULU-NATAL — Reverand Thulasizwe Buthelezi, KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), is hoping to end a labour strike in the Ray Nkonyeni municipal area.

Municipal employees in the area downed tools two months ago over a salary dispute. The strike has severely affected service delivery, as refuse has been piling up, and the electricity supply has been compromised.

The municipality covers towns like Port Shepstone, Margate, and Port Edward, to name a few.

MEC disappointed by the Mayor’s absence

During a meeting with stakeholders at the council chambers in Port Shepstone on 10 January 2025, Rev Buthelezi expressed concern that Mayor Zodwa Mzindle failed to attend.

Mzindle has been criticised heavily for his handling of the dispute, and many residents have called for his resignation.

"It was disappointing that the mayor decided not to be here because the mayor, as the face of the municipality, must provide direction,” he said.

The minister has now given the municipality three weeks to end the strike.

Rev Buthelezi also explained that his department was only intervening now in the workers’ strike because the municipality’s speaker, Phumlani Gumbi, assured him that the issue was resolved.

“I sent a letter to the office of the speaker in November requesting that I come and assist. Gumbi wrote back to me on 11 November stating that there was no need for our assistance because everything was under control,” he said.

He added that he’s since been inundated with letters from concerned community organisations, prompting his decision to intervene.

Municipal workers strike over salary dispute

Workers downed tools over two months ago over job grading and unpaid wages. According to a representative of COSATU, the municipality was instructed to upgrade workers from level grade 5 and pay them a six-month compensation.

The municipality has failed to do that and instead intends to review the instruction, which has upset workers.

Ahead of Rev Buthelezi’s visit, workers took to the streets once more to protest and call on the mayor to pay the money they’re owed.

Police keeping a close eye on municipal workers who were protesting prior to the MEC's visit. Image: Brendan Cluely

Residents deal with rubbish piling up

Residents have had to bear the brunt of the strike as service delivery has come to a standstill.

Many have complained that they are unable to make use of municipal facilities like the traffic department, health, and rates offices.

One of the most significant issues has been the absence of refuse collection. Residents reported rubbish everywhere, with streets looking shabby and long grass becoming a common sight.

Some residents claimed that striking workers were also scattering rubbish and littering streets in the town, making the situation worse.

Litter was strewn along the streets of the CBD in Port Shepstone. Image: Vee Ramsayi

Municipality issues update on situation

While many are growing frustrated with the municipality’s lack of action in the matter, they did provide an update on 6 January 2025 regarding the situation.

In the update, the municipality stated that littering in town happened only over three days, between 4 and 6 December 2024.

They expressed concern that there were still cases of intimidation and damage to electricity infrastructure and property.

“The recent damage to property was a case of arson to a municipal vehicle parked in the residence of one of our employees who had not been participating in the strike. A clear case of intimidation and not just arson,” the update read.

The municipality also urged workers to return to duty, saying they have implemented a no-work-no-pay principle.

“We remain committed to addressing the situation and minimising the impact on municipal operations and the community,” the Municipal Manager noted in the update.

CoGTA to assist struggling municipalities

Briefly News reported that CoGTA planned to assist struggling municipalities in the country.

On 18 October 2024, 41 municipalities were under administration, with many of them repeat offenders.

CoGTA MEC for KZN Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi added that they wanted to focus on previously neglected areas.

