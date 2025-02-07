A young lady was left in tears and she shared her heartbreaking experience on social media

The hun revealed how her roommate, whom she trusted, did her dirty, and the TikTok video gained massive traction

People were touched by the lady's story as they headed to the comments section with heartwarming messages

One lady’s roommate showed her flames, and the hun took to social media to narrate her heartbreaking story.

A lady shared her heartbreaking story about her roommate's thievery. Image: Svetlana Repnitskaya

Source: Getty Images

Woman complains about roommate's thievery

The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @meea7335 voiced her frustrations after discovering that her roommate had stolen from her.

In the video, the woman revealed how her once-trusted roommate had betrayed her, taking items without permission. @meea7335 went on to say that her roommate left unannounced and she cleared almost her whole closet.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @meea7335 said the following:

"I trusted her with all my stuff, but she left unannounced and she almost cleared my closet.I guess she has moved to a new house, she carried my heater jug, iron box and drier wherever you are we'll still find you."

The footage gained massive traction leading to widespread reactions leaving many people shocked.

Watch the video below:

SA shows support for the woman

The online community was touched by the lady's story as they took to the comments section to shower the woman with heartwarming messages while some shared their thoughts.

User said:

"Imagine the disrespect. Hope you find that person and get her arrested. Damaging her future like that because of greed. Really sad."

Sewmeya was stunned:

"Omg this is crazy."

Marline advised the woman, saying:

"Stay alone babes mina I hate sharing with people I love my own space."

Pheladi shared:

"Eish sorry my den roommate stole my laptop in 2017."

Pretty Born Divine commented:

"Yey, mine did me dirty too back in 2020 till to this day I'm crying."

Horrifying roommate stories that touched SA

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady startled online users after sharing a horror story about living with her roommate.

A woman took to social media to share a moving testimony of how she managed to pick herself up and improve her life after being kicked out of her residence by a roommate.

