One lady in South Africa voiced her disappointment over the price of Freshpak Rooibos tea

The TikTok video sparked massive debate online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

People had mixed reactions as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the lady's views

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman took to social media to express her frustration over the rising prices of Freshpak Rooibos teabags.

A South African lady called out Checkers' rising prices of Freshpak Rooibos tea in a TikTok. Image: Westend61/Getty Images and @ronniemel0 /TikTok

Source: UGC

Woman complains over rising prices of Freshpak tea

In a recent video posted by the lady herself on social media under the handle @ronniemel0, the woman expressed her discontent after noticing the higher prices on the popular range of teas, which she frequently buys.

@ronniemel0 went on to showcase the price tags of various Freshpak Rooibos teabags, which were placed on special for ranging from R39.99 and for two at R70. She pointed out that the prices have significantly increased as she questioned the affordability of her everyday essentials and voiced out her opinions saying:

"Come now, Checkers, you can't do this again. But two boxes of R40, which equals R80 for R70 but if you buy a box of R80 it only gonna cost you R45."

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to woman's TikTok video

The online community flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the lady's clip, saying:

HaylurBabe said:

"Then you still get the people that take the two for R70."

Spizo Spizozo wrote:

"It costs more to package 2 small boxes compared to the cost of packaging 1 box with a larger quantity!"

I am anxious expressed:

"Those 40s boxes are a decoy to make you buy the 80s box that's R45. They are pushing us to buy bulk stuff we don't need. And they are still making a profit from that. It's a marketing strategy."

Niall0409 commented:

"Marketing strategy ma'am.....lots of stores do it."

A South African lady called out Checkers' rising prices of Freshpak Rooibos tea in a TikTok. Image: ATU Images

Source: Getty Images

South African vents on the high cost of living in Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a woman on TikTok, Precious White, could no longer face the challenges that came with living in Cape Town and returned home.

previously reported that a woman on TikTok, Precious White, could no longer face the challenges that came with living in Cape Town and returned home. One man in South Africa had enough of the high cost of living and took to social media to vent his frustration, which many could relate to.

A young woman complained about her financial struggles and the mounting bills, saying she hardly enjoys her salary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News