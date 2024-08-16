A home loan specialist shared with people on the internet that they could pay off their bond in five years

The man explained that they had to pay a certain percentage to pay the cost in half a decade

Members of the online community took to the video's comment section to express their scepticism

A man told homeowners it was possible to take five years to get their house in financial order. Images: @propertyguyza_ / Instagram, d3sign / Getty Images

Source: UGC

While trying to lend a financial helping hand, a man shared a quick trick for people to pay off their bond in half a decade. However, given the rollercoaster economy, many people thought it was too good to be true.

Man shares quick payment solution

Bakang Mokgautsi, a local home loan specialist, shared a tip about getting a home financially sorted with internet users on his TikTok account (@propertyguyza). He noted that homeowners can pay their bond in a remarkable five years instead of the regular 20.

The man explained to people online:

"Let's assume the monthly payment of your bond is R7 500. If you were to pay 10% extra on top of the R7 500 (which is R750), you would pay off your bond in 176 months, just over 14 years."

Bakang demonstrated the same concept if people were to pay 20%, 30% and 50% extra, which decreased the years as the percentage rose.

Finally, he shared:

"If you have to pay 100%, which is R7 500 (equivalent to the monthly repayment), you would finish paying off your bond in 62 months, just over five years."

Watch the video below:

What is a bond?

The financial service company Discovery defines a bond as the following:

"A bond is a loan. Like normal credit given to individuals, a bond allows companies or governments to borrow money today and pay it back in the future.

"The payback date and the agreed interest rate are carefully spelt out in a legal document."

Mzansi share their doubts

While some thought Bakang's payment plan seemed a good idea, others felt hesitant and shared they did not believe it was possible to pay their bond so quickly.

@mytwocents22555 asked the man in the comment section:

"With what money, my guy?"

@unz001 also remained sceptical and asked the following:

"Talk is cheap. Where is the money coming from in this economy?"

@moabui also wondered where the rands would come from, adding:

"It is good advice if there's extra cash lying around after payday."

@hoodedvixen said in the comment section:

"Who is paying us so much? Do you know how pathetic our salaries are?"

@tshepangmolora disappointedly wrote:

"We can barely afford the monthly instalments."

Some people shared a different perspective in the comments.

Hopeful TikTokker @e2meleng_mol said to Bakang:

"I am so happy I came across this post, my guy. It’s going to come in handy."

@mzwandilesilolojanuary was grateful, saying:

"So well put and structured. Thank you for the effort."

