Mzansi’s Prince Kaybee is not okay with this whole ‘toxic masculinity' thing, he feels it is a little unrealistic

Taking to social media, Kaybee made his stand by encouraging men to be masculine, claiming, “There’s nothing toxic about being masculine”

Kaybee’s post rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and they took to the comment section to let him know it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Prince Kaybee is not on board with the whole ‘toxic masculinity' thing, he doesn’t feel there is anything toxic about being a man.

Mzansi had their feathers ruffled after DJ Prince Kaybee said he didn't believe that toxic masculinity exists. Image: @princekaybee_sa.

Source: Instagram

With it being Women’s Month, this has been a hot topic and Kaybee just is not feeling it. Taking to social media, Kaybee encouraged men to be masculine, as reported by TimesLIVE.

Kaybee claims “there’s nothing toxic about being masculine” and that men should be proud of doing what they have to do to protect and provide for the ones they love.

Kaybee posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In another post, Kaybee made it clear that he does not fall into the GBV group and feels his support to women has been made clear many times.

Kaybee posted:

“I’m not a rapist or an abuser, in fact, I think I have OPENLY advocated for women more than any other DJ in SA. There are men and women that kill, rape, abuse and molest, MEN AND WOMEN. Masculinity is a component of being a man, we need strong men to protect women.”

As expected, Kaybee’s posts evoked a lot of emotion. By the looks of the majority of the comments, Kaybee has an unpopular opinion on ‘toxic masculinity'.

@Siyamke1 just wanted to outline that:

“Huge difference between masculinity and toxic masculinity. And men never want to understand or learn the difference.”

@MathakuK gets Kaybee but…:

“True... But woman don’t need our protection, they need men to stop making them to need any protection.”

@MaryAnnNkoana was having none of it:

@LebzeeLesh expected a lot more from Kaybee:

Prince Kaybee outs Cassper for being cheap with boxing match contract

Prince Kaybee revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened. According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little, reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilled all the tea. He posted:

“But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5Million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is.”

Source: Briefly.co.za