Josef Zinnbauer Breaks His Silence Since Resigning as Orlando Pirates Coach

Orlando Pirates former coach Josef Zinnbauer has finally broken his silence since departing from the Soweto club

Zinnbauer says that he enjoyed working at Pirates but he feels like there is a lack of development with players

Pirates are still picking up the pieces and are now working on challenging in the DStv Premiership league

Josef Zinnbauer has finally spoken out for the first time since resigning as head coach of the Orlando Pirates last week. Although it was a bit of a rocky ride, he said he enjoyed it.

Zinnbauer stated he loved his time with the Buccaneers. However, he admits that the Pirates players under his supervision lacked "basic football skills."

"I enjoyed my time as an Orlando Pirates coach, but players there lack development, basic skills. Especially the defenders, even a 17-year-old European defender can do much better than some 30 years old PSL defenders," said Zinnbauer according to Goal.

News24 reports that Zinnbauer believes that clubs need to work on developing their players more in the PSL.

"South African clubs should learn how to develop players from as young as eight years old if they want to be successful in the future. Stop hijacking already old undeveloped players," he said.

Zinnbauer also took the time to say that there are some players who are developed but more focus needs to be put on really trying to build. Orlando Pirates apparently, didn't give him that chance.

The Buccaneers will be back in action on Tuesday, in a match against Marumo Gallants. The club will be looking for a win after the disruption of Zinnbauer's departure.

