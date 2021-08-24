SA Based Gucci Store Makes Customers Pay R1k to Pose with Empty Shopping Bags

A local woman has social media buzzing after exposing an SA-based Gucci store for some seriously questionable behaviour

Apparently, the store has been charging people R1 000 to pose with empty Gucci-labelled shopping bags

Mzansi took to the comments section and many were surprised by the lengths people would go to impress each other

A local TikToker has caused quite the stir on social media after exposing a Cape-Town based Gucci store for allegedly charging customers to pose with empty shopping bags.

It's clear the bags carry a lot of brand power as locals are apparently willing to pay a whopping R1 000 just to take a snap with the bare items.

A Cape-Town based Gucci store is allegedly charging people R1 000 to pose with empty shopping bags. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Heading online, @avril_albetti shared a clip of the alleged transgression.

In the clip, a store employee hands one female customer a bunch of empty bags before she heads out. Avril has since expressed much disappointment in the Gucci brand, criticising staff for feeding into phoney social media standards.

Many locals felt the exact same way, questioning why people felt such a desperate need to impress other people with evidently empty bags.

Check out some of the interesting reactions to the video below:

@zik36 said:

"It's been long happening even at clubs they "rent" expensive bottles I saw this in DBN."

@gontse.rah said:

"I was called a hater for questioning why we only see paper bags rather than seeing receipts…."

@unathigk4 said:

"Sadly we are like those bags, empty."

@khabohydrate said:

"They can buy Gucci at dragon city mos for less than R100."

@savage_line said:

"Gucci is smart. people are so desperate and Gucci is cashing in on that simple fact."

@accesoriesbylee said:

"I can buy myself something very nice at Zara and Mr price and sleep peacefully at night with that cash."

@theonlydanger said:

"Isn’t it embarrassing when they don’t have any Gucci drip tho? Only empty bags."

@tinfish_chutney said:

"Guys I'll photoshop in the bags for R500."

Woman says she doesn’t want Gucci, wants her man to buy land & property instead

In more news about luxury purchases, Briefly News previously reported that a local woman has stirred up quite an interesting social media debate after sharing that she's not interested in marrying a man who buys luxury Versace and Gucci products. Instead, she hopes to find a modest man who'll invest his cash in land and property.

Heading online, @missprecautious shared the enlightening post.

"My future husband must know we don't buy Versace or Gucci, we buy land and properties," she wrote straight forwardly.

South Africans certainly had mixed reactions to the post. While many agreed that her choice to get with a more modest fella was wise, others felt she had been crippled by a limited way of thinking about money.

Check out some of the very interesting comments below:

@FIRSTSAINTEVE said:

"WISDOM: One of these days, you earthlings are gonna have an epiphany and realise, everything ain’t for everybody! Just because folks aren’t living like you or I don’t mean something is wrong with them! From the menu of life, satisfy YOUR taste! I don’t like raw onions!"

@matingseaso said:

"Get a husband from rural areas, not a township gent, you'll thank me."

@Le_Professori said:

"But isn't the whole point of having properties and investments is so that you can be able to generate enough income to afford these Guccis and Versaces. I bet you everyone wants the good life, people just speak against it because they are not yet a point where they can afford it!"

@Manqobankosii said:

"This thing of land is enslaving my people. They want land that they can’t even use. They don’t even know which part of land they need to fight for. Our politicians are given land only to tell people that they can erect shacks. That’s how we have been utilising all the spaces."

@PaulManuelWill1 said:

"Communicate your priorities with your future hubby. How will you respond if he doesn't agree with all or some of your propositions?"

