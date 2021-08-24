Haibo: Beautiful Italian Town of Maenza Selling Houses for a Low R21

The global community is still amazed to get to know about property prices in the Italian town of Maenza, where one can be got for R21

According to the latest media reports, mayor Claudio Sperduti says more families are coming forward to hand over their old houses in Maenza and they are on sale for R21 when converting from Euros

The mayor also says the move to sell these houses for a low price is all about stopping the relators from charging exorbitant prices

It’s an unbelievable story as Briefly News just gathered that an Italian town is selling houses for as little as R21 (1 Euro). The town of Maenza is now selling its old properties and it is reported that more families are coming forward to hand over their old houses.

Many people would see this offer as just nothing but a scam, however, Mayor Claudio Sperduti is quoted on various media outlets confirming the deals.

Maenza has lowered property prices to an unbelievable R21

East Coast Radio is carrying the same article, reporting that the Maenza is situated about 70 kilometres outside of Rome and is in the region of Latium.

The radio station also has it that the new housing project was launched by the national government and local municipality last year. Its primary aim is to help restore villages and towns that are still suffering from an ageing population.

According to the mayor, Sperduti says many families are getting in touch to hand over their old houses and explained the process through an interview with CNN. He said:

“We're taking it one step at a time. As original families get in touch and hand over to us their old houses, we place these on the market through specific public notices on our website to make it all very transparent.”

At the same time, the mayor says the move to sell these houses is all about blocking realtors and speculators from grabbing the old houses to make money. He added:

"Families and youths often leave town to move to larger homes in nearby cities and villas in the countryside, but there's always some newcomer who takes their place so it's balanced out. This is not a dying city, people still inhabit the old district but it needs a revamp, fresh oxygen."

