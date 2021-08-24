ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

It was not immediately clear which facility Dlamini was taken to, but the ruling party said she was receiving the necessary medical attention

Dlamini's hospitalisation comes as she faces prosecution for perjury following statements to the Constitutional Court and before a Section 38 inquiry

Former Minister of Women in the Presidency and ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ANC announced that the National Executive Committee (NEC) member would return to her duties after completing her medical treatment.

Former Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid19. Image: Thapelo Maphakela/ Gallo Images.

It was not immediately clear which facility Dlamini was taken to, but the ruling party said she was receiving the necessary medical attention, according to a News24 report.

The statement read:

"We wish Comrade Bathabile a speedy recovery and hope that she successfully completes her medical treatment so that she can return to office, and continue serving the movement.

"Comrade Bathabile's courage and resolve to beat Covid-19 should inspire all of us to stand together against this pandemic.

"We also wish many other South Africans who are battling with Covid-19 well. We must continue to defend each other and protect one another."

Compassion and solidarity for those affected by Covid19

The ANC requested citizens to show compassion and stand with those battling the virus. The party encouraged citizens to offer support to families who, due to the pandemic, have lost their loved ones.

"We must not stray from practising basic health protocols and adhere to regulations. We must continue to wear our face masks, observe social distancing and vaccinate as it is the right thing to do," the statement added.

According to an earlier IOL report, Dlamini's hospitalisation comes as she faces prosecution for perjury following statements to the Constitutional Court and before a Section 38 inquiry.

Briefly News understands the former minister has been summoned to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 21 September.

Nomagugu Simelane 'regretful' over mask incident, IFP calls for harsher punishment

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane stated that she 'deeply regrets' not wearing a mask during Sunday's surprise birthday lunch for her.

The health ministry in the province released a statement following a number of videos from the party that circulated online. The videos show various people in attendance not adhering to Covid-19 regulations.

Now, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called for the African National Congress (ANC) to institute harsher disciplinary actions against Simelane and the other ANC members.

