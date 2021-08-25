Pearl Nikolic recently achieved something she has been dreaming of, sis is officially a ministering pastor

Taking to social media to thank those who supported her through the process, Pearl explained that she had given her first sermon

Pearl’s fans flooded the comment section of her inspiring post with words of congratulations, it’s a huge achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Skeem Saam actress Pearl Nikolic has added ministering pastor to her CV, an achievement that has filled her heart with pride and joy. This is something Pearl has worked hard for.

Congratulations are due to former 'Skeem Saam' actress Pearl Nikolic. The star is now a ministering pastor. Image: @pearl_nikolic

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a sweet picture of all the people who helped her achieve this dream, Pearl explained that she gave her first sermon and it was surreal, reported ZAlebs.

Pearl is extremely grateful for her loved ones as they gave her the strength and encouragement to make this a reality.

Honey, congratulations!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Pearl posted:

“Family My first day on the pulpit as a ministering Pastor ♥️. God is truly faithful. Grandparents, mom, sister, aunts, BFFs and extend relatives ♥️♥️ I am a Seed of Abraham indeed.”

Seeing Pearl’s moving post, many fans took to the comment section to congratulate her. Pearl is a true inspiration.

@sinelizwi18 proudly commented:

“I love the woman you are becoming. #trulyinspirational ❤️”

@breemash beamed:

“The road less travelled. You wear God beautifully. Congrats”

@iam.nellz said sweetly:

“✨I am so proud of you and your growth girl! ✨Keep shining!!!”

@niftylamola_wengy prayed:

“❤️❤️ The work of God must continue.”

Skeem Saam actress Dipuo Kgaphola is said to be preparing to welcome her 1st baby

Skeem Saam actress Dipuo Kgaphola is reportedly expecting and it is said that her pregnancy has not been smooth sailing, reported Briefly News.

According to Daily Sun, the stunning actress revealed her pregnancy during an interview in which Dipuo spoke on her struggles.

Dipuo told the publication that she had to work while “heavily pregnant” as she had to bring in money. It has been a struggle and Dipuo wishes circumstances were different, as reported by ZAlebs.

Having to stop filming when she was six months pregnant, Dipuo was told to rest and come back after her pregnancy. Dipuo feels comfortable in the fact that she did not push herself and that she has taken “the necessary precautions” to keep her baby safe.

Source: Briefly.co.za