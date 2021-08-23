Skeem Saam actress Dipuo Kgaphola is said to have a bun in the oven and is extremely excited about it

While Dipuo has had to work well into her pregnancy, she regrets nothing and is glad she has a job to go back to

Dipuo told a publication that she is beyond excited for this baby and that becoming a mother has been a dream of hers for a very long time

Skeem Saam actress Dipuo Kgaphola is reportedly expecting and it is said that her pregnancy has not been smooth sailing.

According to Daily Sun, the stunning actress revealed her pregnancy during an interview in which Dipuo spoke on her struggles.

'Skeem Saam' actress Dipuo Kgaphola is reportedly expecting a bundle of joy. Image: @SkeemSaam3

Dipuo told the publication that she had to work while “heavily pregnant” as she had to bring in money. It has been a struggle and Dipuo wishes circumstances were different, as reported by ZAlebs.

Having to stop filming when she was six months pregnant, Dipuo was told to rest and come back after her pregnancy. Dipuo feels comfortable in the fact that she did not push herself and that she has taken “the necessary precautions” to keep her baby safe.

Dipuo feels very blessed to be pregnant and cannot wait for the journey of motherhood.

"I was really excited when I found out that I am pregnant because I have always wanted to have a baby. I can't wait to raise my son into a responsible man and love someone wholeheartedly for the rest of my life.”

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila slams weight critics

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila responded to criticism around her recent weight struggles as she recuperates on maternity leave following her pregnancy, reported Briefly News.

While spending quality time at home with her newborn baby, the actress, who plays Mokgadi on Mzansi's popular SABC 1 soap opera, took to social media where she shared a picture of her look two months ago.

In an accompanying message, Matlaila detailed that it took her nine months, the length of a normal full-term pregnancy, to put on the baby weight.

After setting the scene with this comment, the actress took a bite at detractors, stating she is not going to subject herself to the pressures of society which dictate that she loses weight right away.

