A man’s video has found its way to the online community showing him miraculously stopping a cheetah in its tracks

It seems the man has trained the dangerous cheetah and he easily communicates with it to stop as it looks to 'attack' him

@Gavin Swart shared the video on TikTok and it has attracted reactions from fellow social media application users

Gavin Swart is a hit on social media after displaying his tricks and love for animals. The social media account holder posted his video doing what he does best in relating with wild animals.

The TikTok account holder is seen in his video stopping and communicating with a cheetah. Many people anticipated he would race with one of the fastest animals on planet earth.

However, he only shows his communication skills to pass a message to the animal. It seems the animal is ready to race and get closer to him but he stops it on more than one occasion, it’s like he is playing with his dog.

As many seem to admire the post, some people have also advised the guy to be cautious of the dangerous animal.

Gavin Swart's video is going viral. Image: @Gavin.Swart/UGC

Source: UGC

The post is going viral and it reads:

@NightSodaTTV said:

“So there’s a younger version of the Monopoly Man and on top of that he tells animals to calm down.”

@Lee said:

“Cheetah paid actor hahaha.”

@Ze_WPK said:

“Cheetos gets stopped by Pringles man.”

@Marcus said:

“You should never joke with these animals, they are extremely territorial.”

In another post regarding animals, Briefly News reported that imagine being chased by a fully-grown elephant - it's something not many even want to think about.

Unfortunately for one man, this was his scary reality. In a clip shared online, the man very narrowly escapes being attacked by a large animal.

"Heeeelang! WTF!" the clip was captioned.

The clip attracted various reactions from social media users, who either shared what they would do if they found themselves in similar situations or criticised the person who took the clip for not helping the man.

@legend_bogosi said:

"Cameras have messed up this world....!! Apparently, one guy saw a python swallowing a human, he could not help but stood there while videotaping the ordeal. It reminds me of the guy who took a picture of a vulture that was just about to eat a starving child... Human beings."

