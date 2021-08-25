Caster Semenya Considering Filing for Damages Against World Athletics

South African Olympic athlete Caster Semenya is considering filing for damages against World Athletics for distress

Semenya was barred from competing in the 800m race at the Games because of her natural testosterone levels being too high

An adjustment has been made to the study and Semenya is looking for justice for all the drama she had to deal with

While Caster Semenya's struggles to continue in her favourite 800m race, after an adjustment to a study that was important to block her finally defending her Olympic title, she plans to file damages against World Athletics.

Greg Nott, Semenya's lawyer, called the alteration in the British Journal of Sports Medicine's (BJSM) phrasing in research about female athletes with variations in sexual development (DSD) "unfair and cynical" and the timing "shocking".

Caster Semenya is exhausted by all the fighting she's had to do and might file for damages. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

The study was a major factor in Semenya and other female DSD athletes being barred from competing in events ranging from 400m to 1 500m unless they received testosterone-lowering medicine or had surgery, according to IOL.

Semenya, who won gold in the 800m at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, refused to be subjected to such treatment and attempted to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the 5 000m event but was unable to do so.

The 2017 study's authors offered a correction about the impact of high levels of naturally occurring testosterone in female athletes on performance in a recent report, according to eNCA.

For months, Semenya has been awaiting a hearing at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.

"We are considering all options that are available to us. We will also look at damages to Caster – financial damages. She has been off the track since 2019 and we will look for damages as well possibly," said her lawyer.

