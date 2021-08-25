“Gorgeous:” Benni McCarthy’s Wife, Stacey, Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter, Lima

Benni McCarthy’s wife, Stacey, has shared a beautiful photograph of their first-born child who will be heading to Primary 5 next week

Stacey seems to be delighted to see the progress of their girl, Lima, whilst her father, Benni, is preparing AmaZulu for the match against Swallows FC

The former Bafana Bafana striker’s wife is so proud of the little girl's progress and growth as she posted on social media

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy’s wife, Stacey, has shared a sweet post regarding their child, Lima, saying she can’t believe she has grown up. Stacey took to Instagram to drop a stunning photo of their firstborn child.

The former Bafana Bafana striker’s wife says their daughter is set to start her Primary Five classes next week, suggesting she is proud of their bundle of joy.

The post is also going viral on the social networking platform and Briefly News looks at the reactions from the stunning photo.

The post reads:

“Can’t believe Lima starts P5 next week. She’s so grown up @little_friend_inthecity.”

@Arunyupa90 said:

“Gorgeous girl.”

@Little_Friend_Inthecity said:

“So beautiful.”

@DemoMoffatxo said:

“Stunning.”

@Tierkat_ said:

“Every Pic of my beautiful princess just amaze me..She is growing too fast.”

@Mgushu said:

“She’s so beautiful, God bless her.”

Benni McCarthy set to lead AmaZulu to their second DStv Premiership match

Meanwhile, Lima’s father is preparing his team for their second league match against Swallows FC at home at Johnson Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The former FC Porto forward’s men succumbed to a 1-0 loss at the hands of reigning DStv Premiership champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, last Friday and he will be gunning for a victory.

