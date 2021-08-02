Coach Benni McCarthy Gets Vaccinated and Urges Others to Do the Same

Benni McCarthy took to social media to show everyone that he's just received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

The coach knows that he has influence and used it for good by urging other South Africans to get vaccinated

Mzansi social media users commented on Benni's post and many were inspired to also get their own jabs

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has just received his first vaccination and couldn't wait to share the news on social media. With the third wave being so strong, the coach just knew that he had to play his part and stay safe. He captioned his post:

"1st vaccine done at the Moses Mabhida Vaccination site #staystafe #getyourvaccination."

Not only was he showing that he's received his jab, but he is also urging other South Africans to get vaccinated too. There are some people who fear getting vaccinated but McCarthy is leading by example and wants others to get their shots too.

Mzansi social media users inspired by Benni McCarthy's post

While some might've thought that he was just getting another tattoo, others realised the importance of getting vaccinated. Check out the reactions below:

ephraim_sa said:

"Safety first my coach."

mzwandile_jack commented:

"Leaders don't talk much instead they act and influence their followers. Thanks for what you are doing Benni."

smhiza said:

"Got mine coach. We have to be strong and block the noise from the naysayers."

amosn195 commented:

"Yes, if the master has done it, who am I not to do it."

