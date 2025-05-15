The cost of groceries in Zimbabwe at a Pick n Pay store caused a massive stir on the internet

The individual who shared the shocking revelation expressed how they felt about the prices

Comments poured in from South Africans who rushed to the post to express their thoughts

A clip showing grocery prices at a Pick n Pay store in Zimbabwe has left many South Africans stunned.

The high cost of groceries at Pick n Pay in Zimbabwe set off a viral debate in SA. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Cost of groceries at Zimbabwe Pick n Pay

The shocking video has gone viral, sparking a heated debate over the rising cost of living and regional pricing differences.

TikTok user @jjmmny1017 visited Zimbabwe, captured the cost of everyday essentials such as cooking oil, mealie meal, sugar, and toiletries. What shocked many South Africans was how some of the prices appeared to be significantly higher than what they are used to paying at local Pick n Pay stores in Mzansi.

In the clip, @jjmmny1017 showcased the overall cost of the groceries, which was $ 1168967.17 and in rands, it was about R21,323,119.15. Viewers were quick to compare South African store prices to those in Zimbabwe.

While taking to TikTok, @jjmmny1017 expressed how they felt about the prices by saying the following:

"The High inflation in Zim is crazy."

Others pointed out that the local economic context, currency values, and subsidies may play a role in the differences. Zimbabwean stores often price items in US dollars, which can be confusing when comparing prices directly.

It has also been reported that although some items may appear cheaper due to exchange rates and specific promotions, the overall cost of living in Zimbabwe remains high, especially for locals earning in Zimbabwean dollars.

Pick n Pay has yet to officially comment on the pricing differences, but the viral video has reignited concerns among South Africans about rising food prices and the need for stronger price regulation.

As inflation and economic pressure continue to bite in Mzansi, social media users are increasingly using platforms like TikTok to document and compare everyday expenses, turning what might seem like ordinary shopping trips into national talking points.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to high grocery costs in Zimbabwe

People in South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the high grocery costs in Zimbabwe, saying:

MbaliMndebele said:

"Heard bread is a R100 there, Simba chips were R105."

Khysfye wrote:

"The Zimbabwe government, "the economy is doing wonderfully."

Zee.nobia shared:

"It’s giving Zimbabwe."

User expressed:

"Ehh I thought Zimbabwe was a sandy country with no modern technology."

Yunus commented:

"I get so overwhelmed when my groceries exceed R300, imagine ama million ngingafa."

The cost of groceries at Pick n Pay sparked a viral debate in SA. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

