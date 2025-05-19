The ombudsman of health, Taole Mokoena, announced that the Health Ombud would investigate the circumstances leading to the death of medical intern, Alulutho Mazwi

Mazwi collapsed at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial hospital in Umlazi, Durban, on 12 May 2025, after he was instructed to work despite not being well

Mokoena said the investigation will focus on the events leading to the death of Mazwi after the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, called for an investigation

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Health Ombudsman, Taole Mokoena, announced on 19 May 2025 that the Health Ombud will investigate the circumstances leading to the death of medical student Dr Alulutho Mazwi, who collapsed while on duty at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital on 12 May.

Health Ombud to probe students' death

According to a statement from the Health Ombud, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, referred the case of another doctor who died at Vryheid hospital to the Ombud for investigation. The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, requested that the death of Mazwi be investigated.

Mokoena said the Ombud will investigate the circumstances that led to Dr Mazwi's death. He said the working conditions and support systems for medical interns and other health professionals will be evaluated. The ombud will also investigate whether any systemic issues or lapses in protocol contributed to Mazwi's death.

What happened to Dr Mazwi?

According to SowetanLIVE, Dr Mazwi reportedly sent his supervisor a message, informing him that he was unwell. His family said he was supposed to be admitted to the hospital on the day he went to work. However, the line manager told him that he is expected to be on duty. Mazwi collapsed while at work and died. Mazwi was diagnosed with diabetes over a year ago.

Doctors who died in 2024

A Soweto doctor was brutally murdered in his practice in Dobsonville, Soweto on 24 February 2024. Three suspects entered the surgery and pretended that they needed medical assistance for their friend. The receptionist let them into the consultation room. Once they were allowed in, the suspects repeatedly stole two cellphones after gunning the doctor down. The doctor died a few hours later at a hospital.

A female doctor in her mid-30s was gunned down outside the gym in Mpumalanga on 20 November. The doctor, who worked at a public hospital in Mbombela, was found lying on the floor outside her car. The suspects fled the scene.

Tributes pour in after dental surgeon killed in Ferrari crash

In a related article, Briefly News reported that tributes poured in for Dr Ncumisa Mdlokolo, who was killed in an accident involving a Ferrari on 1 February in the Western Cape. The Ferrari drove into multiple pedestrians in Cape Town.

Mdlokolo was killed instantly, and one other person was seriously injured. The driver was also reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

