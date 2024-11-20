The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga is investigating the brutal murder of a doctor

she was shot and killed outside of a gym in Mbombela on the morning of 20 November 2024

The doctor worked at a public hospital, and the police are looking for two suspects linked to the murder

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Netizens wept over the killing of a Mpumalanga doctor. Images: William Whitehurst and Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

MBOMBELA, MPUMALANGA — A female doctor was shot dead in Mbombela in Mpumalanga on 20 November 2024.

Doctor murdered in Mpumalanga

According to TimesLIVE, the 34-year-old doctor was outside a gym when unknown assailants shot and killed her. The doctor worked at a public hospital in Mbombela. The South African Police Service and the Emergency Management Services responded to calls from the public. When they arrived, they found her lying on the floor outside of her car.

The police are searching for two suspects. The provincial commissioner, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, said a team of investigators had been assigned to hunt for the perpetrators. He condemned the incident and assured the public that the police would do everything in their power to ensure that those who are responsible for the ruthless killing are behind bars.

South Africans horrified

Netizens on Facebook commenting on the horrific murder were devastated.

Moses M Shivuri said:

"The boyfriend or the husband is involved."

Leonar Nyandoro said:

"South Africa is a crime scene. May her soul rest in peace."

Emmanuel Nxumalo said:

"Clearly, she knew why!"

Neo Mohaole said:

"Check the husband's phone. You will know why soon."

Gee Squared said:

"In this country, you must say sorry even when you're not in the wrong."

Mpho Simon said:

"I smell an insurance payout."

