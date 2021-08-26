Rachel Kolisi has social media buzzing after sharing her vaccination process on Instagram Live

The mom of two opted to get vaxed at her local pharmacy and openly answered several questions about her experience

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their reactions to the insightful clip

Rachel Kolisi headed online this week to share her experience with the Covid-19 vaccine. The mom of two and sports enthusiasts took to Instagram live and walked her many followers through the whole process.

Her brother and friend also featured in the video, having received their vaccinations just moments before.

Rachel Kolisi shared a clip of her #covid19 vaccination process and had South Africans asking lots of questions. Images: @rachel_kolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Kolisi shared the lengthy clip with this encouraging caption:

"I did a live video to try share as much info as possible, popped in at the pharmacy this morning to get my vaccination. Feeling excited, proud and grateful to have it done!"

Locals headed to the comments section and commended the social media influencer for encouraging South Africans to get vaccinated. Some even shared their own personal experiences and side-effects they experienced after receiving the jab.

Check out some of the comments below:

layla_kolbe said:

"I need your superpowers. You going with me for mine haha."

binohmolefi said:

"Thanks for sharing and I think more people will get motivated and realise the importance of getting vaccinated."

fezekajona said:

"Was it your second? Having my second shot on the 15th of Sept... I had no side effects at all the first time around."

dietitiantanyah said:

"Yay for using your platform to help SA get vaccinated!!!"

astridwinwebmailcoza said:

"Well done , Rachel Kolisi and team. We only got one life, protect it, vaccinate , God help those who help themselves."

zizelihle_pisane said:

"Thank You Rachel for sharing… going for my 2nd dose on Friday and so far, so good."

hesterday08 said:

"I got mine yesterday. Also at Clicks and also got to choose. Only a lekker sore arm, other than that I'm 100s."

