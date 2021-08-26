A groomslady has got many people gushing as she stole the show and 'ruled the dance floor' at a wedding ceremony

In the trending video, the wedding couple and other guests stopped in their dancing tracks as they marvelled at the lady's skills on the dance floor

The energetic lady on her part lived up to the attention as she dazzled while doing the legwork and other popular dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

At weddings, the stars of the occasion are usually the bride and groom but a groomslady changed this narrative.

The lady came prepared as she amazed guests, bridesmaids and her groomsmen colleagues with her infectious dance moves.

She left everyone awestruck with her moves Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @bellanaijaweddings

Source: UGC

In a video shared on Instagram by @bellanaijaweddings, the groomslady took her place at the centre of the dance floor as she burst into legwork and other trending party moves.

People slowed down their dancing - some even stopped completely - to admire the dance hall queen.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The groomslady, perhaps aware of the attention she received, increased the tempo of her dancing steps.

People sprayed money on the dancer in appreciation of her talent.

Watch the video below:

Social media users gush

@buzorsbeautymark_ remarked:

"I hope one day we'll be as excited as we are seeing a groomslady when we start seeing bridesmen."

@joannified_ commented:

"Now this house one is to dance not those ones that dances like they are in fight with hulk abi thanos and instagram people will calling it E for Energy"

@blessed_fummyoflife

"Wish I could dance like this at my brothers wedding that means we would be 86stas lined up‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

@misheldennis

"Now that is how you dance at someone’s wedding, keep it cute and classy."

Nigerian lady showcases amazing dance skill at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had caused a huge stir at a wedding ceremony with her fast legwork dance.

Chiamaka quickly became the centre of attention at the event as the MC turned her hypeman. Getting into a dance mode did not take her long.

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the lady went into a frenzy as she danced fast, demonstrating her beautiful legwork (gbese) moves.

If it were a dancing competition, only a male counterpart in agbada would have come close. Her eccentricity was much.

Source: Briefly.co.za