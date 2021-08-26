Cristiano Ronaldo could be returning to the Premier League as reports say he has agreed personal terms with Manchester City

Jorge Mendes, the striker’s agent, was in Turin on Thursday as reports say he negotiated the player’s exit from Juve

City are considering bringing Ronaldo to the Etihad Stadium after they failed to snap-up their most-wanted striker Harry Kane

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed personal teams with Premier League club Manchester City over a blockbuster return to England, Mirror reports.

Reports have it that the striker’s agent Jorge Mendes was in Turin on Thursday to negotiate his client’s exit from Juventus as Ronaldo is heavily linked with City.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hinted he could be on his way out of the Turin club having requested to start Juventus' Serie A opener vs Udinese from the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to Man City. Photo: Robert Hradil

Source: Getty Images

According to earlier claims from Pavel Nedved, the vice president of Juve, Ronaldo is happy at the club, but fresh detailssay he is heading to City.

Manchester City are yet to make the contract official, but it has been said that Ronaldo and the club have agreed on a deal via ESPN.

The Citizens were told to bring £150million to sign the England international Harry Kane after they saw an initial offer of £75million plus £25million in add-ons rejected by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Kane said on Wednesday:

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success."

Fans of Manchester United will be stunned by this development as they are anticipating the return of their former striker to the prestigious Old Trafford.

