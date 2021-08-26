South Africans have welcomed the news that Percy Tau has signed with Al Ahly from Premier League club Bright & Hove Albion

Tau moves from Brighton for an undisclosed fee reported to be around R30 million and put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the option of a one-year extension

After signing with Brighton in 2018, Tau found regular playing time hard to come by under manager Graham Potter

South Africans waited with bated breath to hear the news around Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, following the speculation of his imminent departure from the Premier League.

The confirmation came late on Thursday night that he would officially be joining Egyptian giants Al Ahly and reunite with his old mentor, Pitso Mosimane.

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau will officially be joining Egyptian giants Al Ahly from English Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion. Image: Mike Hewitt/ Getty Images.

Tau moves from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee reported to be around R30 million. News24 reported that the 27-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

It is understood the contract comes with the option for Tau to extend for a further year. According to Goal, the Lion of Judah had a year left on his Albion contract.

But after finding regular playing time hard to come by under Brighton manager Graham Potter, it did not take much for the forward, who signed with the English outfit in 2018, to opt for a reunion with Mosimane instead.

Speculation rife ahead of Percy Tau's eventual move

Tau's move to Cairo was hinted at by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos several days ago, with the player now desperate to get consistent game time.

Confirming Tau's move back to the African continent, Brighton manager Graham Potter said:

“I've enjoyed working with Percy. He is very professional and quite popular with the rest of the squad, but at this stage of his career, he wants to play more regularly, which we fully understand," said Potter.

"This move allows him to do that, and he is joining one of the best clubs in Africa. On behalf of everyone at the club, I wish him well for the future.”

Brighton & Hove Albion coach explains why Percy Tau didn't play

In related news, Briefly News previous reported that when rumours surfaced that Brighton wanted to cash in on Tau as he approached the final year of his contract, Al Ahly's interest grew even further.

Al Ahly has approached Tau and Brighton increased their demands, wanting €6 million (R104 million).

Tau was not included in Brighton's squad a fortnight ago and Potter said it was for "personal reasons". Many thought this cryptic response meant Tau was getting ready to leave the club.

Source: Briefly.co.za