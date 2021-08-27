Haibo: 2 Rare Diamonds Found in SA Selling for R200m, to Stay in Mzansi for Now

South Africa is rich in minerals and that’s evident after two rare diamonds were found at Cullinan Mine, which are worth a staggering R200 million

Media reports suggest that the diamonds were discovered in Gauteng at a mine owned by Petra Diamonds and the stones are worth $13,5 million (R200m)

Petra bought Cullinan Mine from De Beers back in 2008 and the diamonds will be polished and cut in Johannesburg as they have already been sold

South Africans are still amazed following the news that there are two rare diamonds that were discovered in Mzansi. The two gems were discovered at the Cullinan Mine in Johannesburg.

According to media reports, the Gauteng mine made the discovery through a British mining firm and are now selling for a whopping R200 million ($13,5 million). It is reported that the two precious stones will be cut and polished in Jozi prior to being placed on the market.

Business Insider has it that a firm known as Petra Diamonds bought Cullinan Mine from diamond mining giant De Beers and have previously made such discoveries in the past few years.

The publication continues to report that Petra bought the Cullinan Mine from De Beers in 2008 for R1 billion. It is further reported that at least eight diamonds recovered from the mine have earned Petra more than R3 billion ($207 million).

Speaking in a media release, Petra CEO Richard Duffy said the two gems are wonderful examples known from the mine. He said:

“These two diamonds are wonderful examples of the very high quality and rare white and blue diamonds that are so well known from the Cullinan Diamond Mine. We are delighted that both stones will be manufactured in South Africa, and it is fitting that we will be working with Star gems, who specialise in the sourcing and supply of the finest diamonds to customers across the world.”

South Africans react to rare diamonds found in Mzansi

The post reads:

@SirZipho said:

“Who is the seller, how much will the owner get from this amount...”

@Mceey_One said:

“The Ladysmith diamonds huh.”

@Mari6074 said:

“How does someone own stones before they even found? Eish that still baffles me.”

@TurtleD4628 said:

“Why do I get the feeling that De Beers is busy with a marketing campaign. New big diamond finds and sales are happening quite a bit recently.

@Skhalo5322 said:

“These are the minerals that should be sold by the government to improve the lives of South Africans. Alexander in particular Mantashe must take the blame on this one.”

@Mfana0122 said:

“These are the diamonds that were found in KZN.”

Source: Briefly.co.za