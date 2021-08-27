Western Cape Judge John Hlophe is facing impeachment for attempting to interfere in former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case

The decision will be taken by Members of Parliament through the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission

The Judicial Services Commission agreed that Hlophe's behaviour was not in line with the expectations of a judge in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Judge John Hlophe could make history and become the first judge in South Africa to be impeached should the National Assembly decide that his misconduct warrants an impeachment.

Judges of the Constitutional Court formed a tribunal last year and concluded that Hlophe had indeed attempted to intervene in a 2008 case against former President Jacob Zuma and weapons manufacturing company Thint.

Judge John Hlophe has been recommended for impeachment by the Judicial Service Commission. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

Through this revelation, the Judicial Service Commission made the recommendation that Hlophe should be impeached and stripped of his title as a judge, according to EWN.

The JSC stated that Hlophe's behaviour was not up to the high standards that the South African public expects from judges.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Judges are pillars of the entire judicial system and their role is a fundamental one,” said the JSC in the majority judgement.

As a result of Hlophe's conduct, the commissioners saw it fit that a motion to impeach should be brought forward to National Assembly, according to TimesLIVE. Members of Parliament will now have to decide Hlophe's fate as a judge.

Judge John Hlophe slams SA justice system, calls it "white man’s law”

Briefly News previously reported that Judge John Hlope of the Western Cape recently made very strong remarks about the South African law and justice system while delivering a lecture he was invited to give at Unisa's Department of Public, Constitutional and International Law on Monday this week.

According to Hlophe, the countries law is still based on the ideals and values that were brought into the country by colonialists and a mixture of English and Roman-Dutch laws that are not applicable to the average black South African.

In the same breath, Hlophe criticised South African judges for being what he calls "steep in politics". He also said that these judges are in denial about their involvement in South African politics.

“They continue to ridicule those of us who drive the transformation agenda, calling us names and calling for us to be impeached. They use the law and other platforms to disguise their obvious political agenda," said Hlophe, according to an IOL article.

Source: Briefly.co.za