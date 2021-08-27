“Haibo, Hahaha”: Mzansi Reacts to Sketchy Spiderman at a Kid's Birthday Party

A sketchy Spiderman figure has surfaced on the internet and is seriously keeping Mzansi amazed as they believe he is a different version

The hilarious character, Spiderman, recently attended a kid’s birthday party and the pictures are posted by @Shonny_SA on Twitter

However, many South Africans feel the outfit and the body size is not the one they usually see dancing at most parties

Spiderman is a hit once again on social media after attending a kid’s party. According to @Shonny_SA, she thanked the funny character for recently blessing her child’s party.

Heading to Twitter, the local lady shared a number of snaps of the sketchy character and the background tells a story of a party that was lit. It seems the man in a different Spiderman suit indeed kept the guests entertained.

@Shonny_SA captioned her post via Twitter:

“Thank you Spiderman for attending my child’s birthday party.”

Social media users are amazed by a sketchy Spiderman character. image: @Shonny_SA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Drami_O said:

“This one is spider menemene.”

@GcinumuzyDlamini said:

“As Africans, we really don't take Spiderman seriously.”

@ReanetseMoeti said:

“Haai ibest before YaleSpiderman.”

@Komosasa said:

“Is this Spider-Man or spiiiii....der wooooomaaan....”

@Celangubane said:

“Hhay I've got so many questions but won't ask them today.”

@Camagu1488 said:

“What happened to spiderman body.”

@katliegh10 said:

“Didn't he loot the costume.”

@PrinceWill_Joe said:

“Hahahahaha which spiderman is this.”

@ThabangTweezus said:

“Haibo hahaha.”

@KaiWithNox said:

“Hahaha 63 years old Spidye.”

Mzansi laughs at the video of Spiderman’s birthday stunt gone horribly wrong

In a related post, Briefly News reported that another video of the famous Spiderman character has found its way to the internet and many South Africans are wondering what happened. The guy tried his stunts at a kids' party but things didn’t go according to plan.

Dressed in a red suit resembling the real Spiderman character, the man takes to the dance floor and tries to blow the crowds away but he falls, leaving many online laughing.

Posted by @AdvoBarryRoux, the video will definitely pave the way to a better weekend as you cannot just help but giggle.

@SekgobelaP said: “Eintlik what is Spiderman ka Afrikaans? Just trying to imagine what the lady might be saying as she comforts him.”

@LindaMakgoshi said: “This is a signal that bad practices shouldn't be condoned to encourage kids to apply them in their everyday lives. They are not safe at all, though they appear glamorous. Thank God for those kids witnessed it happened and they would never try it at home.”

Source: Briefly.co.za