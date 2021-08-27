Khanyi Mbau Smitten Over Bae Kudzai Mushonga: "A Ray of Warmth"

Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram to share a lovely and heartwarming post about the love of her life, Kudzai Terrence Mushonga

The media personality got deep into her feels as she poured her heart out in the elegant and thoughtful Instagram post

Khanyi and her man looked absolutely adorable in the accompanying picture she shared on the social networking site

Khanyi Mbau is head over heels in love with her bae Kudzai Terrence Mushonga. The media personality got deep into her feels as she wrote a lovely, heartwarming message dedicated to her love on Instagram. The picture was equally adorable.

Khanyi Mbau could not be more in love with Kudzai Terrence Mushonga as she shared a lovely post of them online. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

She posed the question: "What is love?" before going on a beautifully written online love letter to her man. Khanyi expressed how connected she feels to Kudzai, despite how different they are, going into scenic details about her underlying love.

Her post can give even the cold-hearted a little bit of a warm and fuzzy feeling inside.

Briefly News took to Khanyi's comments section under the post to see what peeps had to say. Read some of the comments below:

@simply_sbahle said:

"You guys will always be a reminder to me and many others that we should never lose hope in real love."

@mpho_amor wrote:

"You guys are inspiring... Blessed."

@brigettesiziba added:

"Umakhoti wethu."

@jackie.puletsi commented:

"Wow beautiful couple. Love is beautiful. Enjoy Khanyi."

@zaza_letsholo

"So happy for you. Love is beautiful."

Khanyi Mbau & her bae Kudzai Mushonga are living it up in Dubai

Previously, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau and her bae Kudzai Mushonga are living it up in Dubai. The stunner has been serving Mzansi soft life goals with stunning snaps of their baecation in the United Arab Emirates.

The media personality took to social media at the weekend and penned a sweet post to her man. She shared a cute snap baed-up snap of the two of them along with her post.

According to TshisaLIVE, the reality TV star and her boo have been in Dubai for more than a week. Taking to Instagram, she shared that her man has made her life a fairytale because he has mended her heart. The stunner added:

"My eyes are constantly filled with tears, tears of joy from the disbelief of how my life has turned out. I said I want Dubai you said ‘Let’s go now’! You have restored my faith. You are perfectly imperfect and all my losses have been restored in you."

