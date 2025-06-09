Despite fielding suspended midfielder Teboho Mokoena, SAFA is likely to avoid punishment because Lesotho missed the 24-hour deadline to file an official protest

The usual pre-match procedure to flag ineligible players was not properly followed, leading to widespread criticism from South African MPs and raising concerns about administrative competence

Although no formal protest has been lodged, Nigeria and Lesotho are hoping FIFA or CAF might act independently, which could impact Group C standings and shake up World Cup qualification prospects

The South African Football Association (SAFA) may escape punishment following their administrative error that saw midfielder against Lesotho despite being suspended.

Mokoena, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns, was ineligible to feature in the match after accumulating two yellow cards in earlier qualifiers against Benin and Zimbabwe. However, the midfielder was named in the starting line-up as Bafana Bafana claimed a 2-0 victory over Lesotho in their Group C clash.

Lesotho miss protest deadline

Despite the clear infraction, it now appears SAFA might dodge disciplinary action due to a procedural technicality. Lesotho, who were the affected opposition, failed to report the matter to the match commissioner or the Confederation of African Football (CAF) within the required 24-hour window.

This delay has significantly weakened the case for any formal protest or sanction, and with no official complaint filed, SAFA could be let off the hook.

CAF protocol breakdown under scrutiny

CAF's pre-match protocol typically involves briefing referees and team officials about any player suspensions. However, in this instance, the automatic suspension triggered by Mokoena’s second yellow card appears to have slipped through the cracks. This failure has drawn criticism from both the South African Parliament and regional football observers.

During a heated Parliamentary session, Members of Parliament (MPs) criticised SAFA’s lack of administrative diligence. Bafana Bafana’s technical team was grilled over their failure to identify Mokoena's ineligibility, labelling the error “embarrassing” and “unprofessional.”

Nigeria and Lesotho hope for FIFA intervention

Interestingly, two days after the game, Nigerian football officials reportedly alerted Lesotho to the issue. Although neither nation has submitted a formal complaint, there are growing calls in both countries for FIFA or CAF to intervene.

While the deadline for protest submissions has lapsed, Nigeria and Lesotho reportedly maintain a flicker of hope that global football authorities could still take action based on the severity of the breach.

Potential impact on Group C standings

Any decision to retroactively punish South Africa could drastically alter Group C standings. Bafana Bafana currently top the group, five points clear of Rwanda and Benin. Nigeria, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe trail closely behind.

With four matches remaining in the qualification campaign, a disciplinary ruling could shake up Africa’s race to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA makes key decision on Congo-Brazzaville

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA suspended Congo-Brazzaville from international football in February 2025 due to third-party interference in the country's football federation, FECOFOOT.

The suspension has now been lifted after the Congolese authorities restored full control of football operations to the FECOFOOT Executive Committee, led by Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News