Cassper Nyovest Shares Peeves of Being Famous, SA Reacts: "Be Who You Are, King"

Cassper Nyovest has shared some of the peeves of being famous in a country with one of the highest numbers of social media trolls

The musician shared that he finds it irritating that he has to live his life according to what the public wants it to be

The Siyathandana hitmaker said he hates the fact that some people expect celebrities to be perfect all the time

Cassper Nyovest took to social media recently to open up about some of the things that irritate him about being a celebrity.

The musician and businessman shared that he hates being controlled by people who always expect him to be perfect all the time. The Siyathandana hitmaker shared that sometimes he just wants to be himself but can't because some of his fans will judge him for it.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa told millions of his followers:

"There's nothing I hate like being controlled, and being a celebrity is one of the most demanding things one can ever be. People expect you to be so perfect."

He went on to say that while some people like him the way he is, there are those who would all out to destroy him.

"Even if you are perfect, they still break you apart. I still struggle with that concept cause I just wanna be myself fully,"said Cass, according to TshisaLIVE.

The star's fans shared mixed reactions to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@HalalaCele said:

"Unfortunately your persona, behavior (good or bad) is what your brand is about and that’s what people are buying or paying for. A celebrity’s livelihood and level of success are mostly dependent on people’s perception of him/her."

@Nomakhosi_n23 wrote:

"We honestly don’t deserve you, the world doesn’t deserve unique people, it really doesn’t. Be yourself fully, die tomorrow or in the coming years knowing that you lived your best life, and the best part would be that you were yourself."

@OtlotlengTawana commented:

"I've always said being a celeb got to be the most difficult thing. You get invalidated as a person from the get-go, you have to say what they want you to say & not what you think about a certain situation. I've been wondering why I never heard none of you guys complain about this."

@Tando_SA added:

"Be who you are King, not who you imagine people want you to be, you’re perfectly alright."

Cassper Nyovest defends his shoes after endless backlash

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest decided it was time to silence haters and make it known that his Drip Footwear range is doing the things. Haters gonna hate but the numbers don’t lie.

After seeing how many people have thrown shade at his shoes, fellow artists included, Cassper took to social media with a young fact-filled clip. Cassper made it clear that “thousands of people are buying the shoe” so people must keep talking because it is clearly playing in his favour.

Cassper is tired of all this social media shade throwing and told his peeps that it is all just a “lie,” as reported by SAHipHopMag. Fans took to the comment section of Cassper’s post to let him know that they love the shoes and that he shouldn’t worry about what others are saying.

