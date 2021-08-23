Cassper Nyovest is tired of people throwing shade at his shoes so he took to social media to make some things clear

In a heartfelt clip, Cassper backed the success of his shoes up with some facts, making it known that sales are rocketing

Fans let Cassper know that there are always going to be haters and that he should try not focus on what they have to say

Cassper Nyovest decided it was time to silence haters and make it known that his Drip Footwear range is doing the things. Haters gonna hate but the numbers don’t lie.

Cassper Nyovest is done with people trying to shame his shoes on social media. Cassper made it clear that they are selling well. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

After seeing how many people have thrown shade at his shoes, fellow artists included, Cassper took to social media with a young fact-filled clip. Cassper made it clear that “thousands of people are buying the shoe” so people must keep talking because it is clearly playing in his favour.

“Julius Malema tweeted that he’s gonna buy 50 pairs and give it away and the tweet got like eleven thousand likes. So that means there are eleven thousand people who want the shoe. So what are you gonna believe? The one tweep that has people like commenting and trolling or you gonna believe the 11 000 people who would love to win the shoe?” Cassper stated in his clip.

Cassper is tired of all this social media shade throwing and told his peeps that it is all just a “lie,” as reported by SAhipHopMag.

Cassper posted:

Fans took to the comment section of Cassper’s post to let him know that they love the shoes and that he shouldn’t worry about what others are saying.

@tnash_truce told Cass:

“A hater is gon hate bro. Nike didn't start by making dope ass kicks. You start somewhere. Don’t feed to the negative energy.”

@yolelwataitai loves the shoe:

“I'm one of the people who loves the sneakers, let the trolls stay pressed. We move!”

@bear_busisiwe gave Cassper a cyber-hug:

@ministerTP__ showed off his pair:

Prince Kaybee has another go at Cassper Nyovest on social media

Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee are once again trending on social media, reported Briefly News. When peeps took jabs at Cassper’s Drip Footwear sneakers, Prince Kaybee decided to chip in with his opinion, which also resulted in him coining a hilarious new nickname for Cassper.

Twitter user @mrhandsomeza posted:

“Cassper is killing that Drip brand. He hijacked a well established brand and made it about him, while his sneaker quality is an insult to the consumer. We must stop sugar courting, black business must sell quality and not blackmail us with 'black owned' term.”

Prince Kaybee responded:

“Just want to defend Sasko Sam here for once, starting and designing your own shoe is from scratch is expensive, he doesn’t have the money to do that so best bet is get a Chinese existing design, put a tree and sell to Dome FillUps, commercial business principle.”

The nickname Sasko Sam left Mzansi howling:

@danielyshifiwa said:

“Aii Kaybee bro, so vele we’re gonna be subjected to constant trolling here on Twitter instead of signing the contract and actually getting in the ring with the guy and doing your talking there? Phela this is honestly boring now.”

@youngboyz said:

“From Shortpan to Sasko Sam, next week he will be 'Tsubinyana'."

