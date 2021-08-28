2.2 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses Arrive in South Africa From the US

The United States of America has donated a further 2.2 million Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa

The vaccines arrive on Saturday, adding to the already 5.6 million vaccines already donated

This is the largest donation of vaccines the US has made in a bilateral agreement

Johannesburg - The United States of America has donated 2.2 million more Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. The jabs arrived in South Africa to help with the vaccine rollout.

So far South Africa has vaccinated over 11.6 million people and is on target to vaccinate 70% of its population by December.

The US has donated 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa. Photo credit: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg, Al Drago/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

CNN reported that the latest donation is part of President Joe Biden's promise to donate 500 million vaccines to countries around the world.

South Africa has already received 5.6 million doses from the US, the largest donation the superpower has made in the fight against Covid-19.

ABC News reported that South Africa has bought 31 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines which will be delivered in large batches from overseas.

South Africa is currently fighting the latest surge in the virus being driven by the delta variant.

