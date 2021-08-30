Molefi Ntseki is now heading up an important role at Kaizer Chiefs after having a failed stint as the coach of Bafana Bafana. Ntseki, who is settling into his role, spoke to the media in a press release about his plans for youth development.

Molefi Ntseki, Kaizer Chiefs' head of technical and youth development, has been on a steep "learning curve" since joining Amakhosi in June.

He has a wealth of experience, having held a variety of positions in the South African Football Association - including the position of Bafana Bafana head coach - but admits that working with Chiefs is a different task.

“It has been a learning curve, which has been very profitable for me. We are working in a big club in a big institution with so many role players, we need to know and understand how to work with them,” he said in an interview with Kaizer Chiefs media.

Ntseki has been hard at work with all of the club's institutions since his appointment. While the first team's 2021/22 season has just begun, the younger teams are nearing the end of their 2021 season, which was extended owing to delays caused by Covid-19.

The club's younger sides are doing well in the current Gauteng Development League (GDL) season and he's hoping for some silverware before beginning preparations for the following season. They preparing the next group of development players for first team action.

While preserving the club's culture and principles is important to him, he is equally focused on his role of putting in place a new structure that will benefit the club.

“While you have the club values and culture, you have to hit the ground running and implement what the club is looking forward to achieving,” said Ntseki.

