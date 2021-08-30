Cristiano Ronaldo's followers on Instagram has experienced a surge since joining Manchester United from Juventus

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has more followers on his social media handle than all the Premier League clubs combined

The 36-year-old is expected to wear the colours of the Red Devils against Newcastle United after the international break

Cristiano Ronaldo's stock is getting higher since he decided to return to Manchester United after 11 years away from Old Trafford, .

The news of the 36-year-old playing at the Theatre of Dreams has affected everything about him positively including his current followers on social media.

A report from ESPN FC revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or's winner on Instagram has massively increased from 186,000,000 to 335,000,000 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo has more Instagram followers than every club in the English top-flight division. Photo by Mathew Peter s and Paul Ellis

The increase in followership on Ronaldo's Instagram is more than all the top-flight English division clubs combined.

The Portuguese superstar is set to complete the documentation of his transfer back to the Premier League after a successful medical.

Ronaldo featured as a second-half substitute during Juventus 2-2 draw with Udinese and the Bianconeri were beaten at the weekend by Empoli by 1-0.

On the other hand, United fans carried a large photo of the footballing icon to the Molineux where they managed record a 1-0 win over Wolves.

After the international break, Ronaldo is expected to make his debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he will play him as the main striker.

Solskjaer reveals where Ronaldo would play in his team

Speaking after win against Wolves the Norwegian manager revealed where he would put Ronaldo in his attack.

He was quoted by Sky Sports:

"He will definitely play in the attack, with two or three up front, but I want him in the box., I want him scoring goals"

Wayne Rooney reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning return to Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Wayne Rooney has expressed his delight after Man United sealed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is set to link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's camp in the coming days after United agreed to a deal to re-sign him from Juventus.

