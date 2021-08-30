Lionel Messi Breaks Spain's Viewing Record During Debut for Paris Saint Germain

Lionel Messi on Sunday, August 29, finally made his debut for French giants Paris Saint-Germain in League game

The Argentine footballer came on as a second-half substitute for Neymar against Reims in a tie Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0

More than 2 million people in Spain were said to have viewed Lionel Messi's first game for Paris Saint-Germain

More than two million viewers in Spain are reported to have watched Lionel Messi's debut on television against Reims on Sunday, August 29, thereby making it the most watched French League game in the nation.

This is to make it clear again that Spanish fans are still monitoring Lionel Messi even though the Argentine footballer was unable to score on his debut for Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona chiefs were unable to register Lionel Messi due to their financial problems which made them to lose the Argentine on a free transfer to PSG this month.

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain on debut. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Honestly, Lionel Messi never wanted to leave Barcelona and even agreed pay cut so as to remain at the Camp Nou, but all his efforts were futile.

According to the report on ESPN, Messi's debut was broadcast on the free-to-air channel Telecinco in Spain, with figures released on Monday revealing the match had an average audience of 2.2 million viewers.

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how immediately after the final whistle of their 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Auguste Delaune, Reims goalie Predrag Rajkovic ran towards Ligue 1 debutant Lionel Messi for a photo.

The Argentinian made his debut for French club PSG coming on as a second half substitute in their victory over Reims.

The ousted Barcelona captain made his first-ever appearance in the Ligue 1 when he came on as a substitute in the 65th minute replacing Neymar.

But it was Kylian Mpabbe that grabbed the brace for Mauricio Pochettino’s side on the night as they claim all three points.

After the game, the opposition goalkeeper Rajkovic raced off the pitch to take his son from the stands and ran towards Messi for a picture - of just the Argentine and his son.

Messi didn't hesitate for a second and took the historic photo with Rajkovic's son as he pulled on the PSG shirt for the first time.

The world had anticipated a Messi-Mbappe-Neymar trident at the Stade Auguste Delaune, but the six-time only made his first appearance replacing Neymar.

Source: Briefly.co.za