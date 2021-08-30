Patrice Evra Names Who Deserves Most Credit for Ronaldo’s Return to Man United

Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra has thanked Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother for her role in seeing him back to Old Trafford

Earlier, Ronaldo was rumoured to have agreed personal terms with Premier League champions Manchester City

The Portuguese, however, completed his Manchester United medical, to put any links to another club to bed

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores Aviero, should be credited for giving an amazing human being to the world, MEN reports.

Ronaldo has completed his Manchester United medical in Portugal and has signed his contract along with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Patrice Evra believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Maria Dolores Aviero, should be credited for giving an amazing human being to the world. Image: Nicolò Campo.

It was gathered that a deal for the 36-year-old has been agreed until 2024 with green lights on all other clauses in the said contract.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also stated that visa process for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is already in underway for him to be available for United’s home game against Newcastle United on September 11.

There were earlier reports that the player had agreed personal terms with Manchester City and was on the verge of joining United’s bitter rivals.

However, United announced they have agreed with Juventus for Ronaldo to return to the Old Trafford and a number of associates have claimed they masterminded the blockbuster Premier League return.

Speaking in a video posted to his official Instagram account, the ex-Reds left-back Evra said:

"I think many people are trying to get credit for Cristiano coming back home but the person we should thank the most is Cristiano Ronaldo himself.

"I want to say thank you to his mum for giving us a beautiful, amazing human being. People just talk about Cristiano Ronaldo the football player but he's a good guy, I'm lucky to know him personally so thank you to mummy Cristiano. His sister, his friends and close friends, and his agent Jorge Mendes.

"So much respect for him. Every time when you have those kinds of players you need to do the right move and again, he did that right move. So Jorge, well done again. And the fans, you played a massive part.”

Ronaldo most-followed on Instagram

The news of the 36-year-old playing at the Theatre of Dreams has affected everything about him positively including his current followers on social media.

A report from ESPN FC revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or's followers on Instagram has massively increased from 186 000 000 to 335 000 000.

